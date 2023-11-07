Lincoln National Corp Has $759,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,483 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MET opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

