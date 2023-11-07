Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 537.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

