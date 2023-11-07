Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $258.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.45 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.