Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 121.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 30.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

