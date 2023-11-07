Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 170,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,724,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,913,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

