Lincoln National Corp Purchases 13 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Markel Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Markel Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $59,016,721.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 201 shares of company stock valued at $268,124 and have sold 1,151 shares valued at $1,698,305. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,531.25.

Markel Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKL opened at $1,333.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.75. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,476.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,418.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

