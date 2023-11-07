Lincoln National Corp Purchases 383 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

