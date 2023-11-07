Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,275.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $2,971.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,011.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,864.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.92 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 826.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.