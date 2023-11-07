Lincoln National Corp Sells 10,566 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

GSG stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

