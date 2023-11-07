Lincoln National Corp Sells 468 Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $298.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $93.75 and a 52 week high of $108.36.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

