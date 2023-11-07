Lincoln National Corp Sells 945 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 118.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

