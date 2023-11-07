Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 40,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Separately, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $562,000. Institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Southern California Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.