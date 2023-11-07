Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IVT. Compass Point increased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 629.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

InvenTrust Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,150.54%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

