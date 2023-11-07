Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 135 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 658.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.50.

FirstService Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FSV opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.51.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

