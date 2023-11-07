Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 1,624 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lindenwold Advisors INC decreased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,573,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,492,000 after buying an additional 974,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

