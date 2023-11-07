Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 560 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Model N were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Model N by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,867.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,851 shares of company stock worth $750,811 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MODN opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $973.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

