LiveOne (LVO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect LiveOne to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LiveOne Stock Performance
Shares of LVO opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
