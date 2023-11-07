Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 560.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 895.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after buying an additional 94,579 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 356.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $451.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.30.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

