Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s previous close.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.07.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $407.95 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $419.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $180,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

