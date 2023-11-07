LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $79.20 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

About LyondellBasell Industries



LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.



