Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.90 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 12.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 670,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.8% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

GLD stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,982. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

