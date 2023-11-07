Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,515,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.25. 757,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 1.41. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

