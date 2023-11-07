Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $322.67.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.18.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

