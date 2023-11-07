Mandalay Resources (MND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of C$53.29 million during the quarter.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

MND traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$147.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

