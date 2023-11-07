MarketWise, Inc. (MKTW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 1st

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

In related news, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,851,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and have sold 389,653 shares worth $582,123. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 204.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,373 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 241.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,973 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 111,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MarketWise by 253.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,553 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 25,483 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

