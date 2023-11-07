MarketWise (MKTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

MarketWise Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.24. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason bought 19,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and have sold 389,653 shares worth $582,123. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketWise

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.