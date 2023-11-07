MarketWise (MKTW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.
MarketWise Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $756.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.24. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.
MarketWise Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. MarketWise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
