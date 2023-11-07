Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 521,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $79.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.99. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.92%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

