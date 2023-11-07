Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 125.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 29.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

