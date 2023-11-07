Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $315.15 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $208,638,072. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.