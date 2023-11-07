Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $315.15 and a 52-week high of $418.60.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $208,638,072. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
