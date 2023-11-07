Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $208,638,072 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $386.47 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $315.15 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.72 and its 200-day moving average is $390.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $362.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

