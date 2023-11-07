Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,245 shares of company stock worth $12,155,891. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

