Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.33.

S&P Global stock opened at $384.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $312.64 and a one year high of $428.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

