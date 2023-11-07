Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.59 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

