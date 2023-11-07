Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Clorox by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Clorox by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Clorox Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CLX opened at $130.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 189.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.