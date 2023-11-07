Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $145.16 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $192.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.