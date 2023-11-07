Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.