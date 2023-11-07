Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $312.94 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.35.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

