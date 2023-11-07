Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,007 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $219.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.37. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

