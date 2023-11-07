Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $146.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.01. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

