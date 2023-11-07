Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day moving average is $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

