Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up about 1.6% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.45 and a 200 day moving average of $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

