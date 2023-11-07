Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $157-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.89 million. Matterport also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.03) EPS.

Matterport Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $639.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.63. Matterport has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.22 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Matterport from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,194.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hebert bought 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,482.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 497,981 shares of company stock worth $1,299,730. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

