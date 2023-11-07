Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.05)-($0.03) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $39-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.25 million. Matterport also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.23)-($0.21) EPS.

Matterport Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $639.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Matterport from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $714,409.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,194.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 100,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $262,260.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,395.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 273,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $714,409.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,669,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,967,194.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Matterport by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matterport by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Matterport by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

