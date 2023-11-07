McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50,574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after buying an additional 1,120,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $27,153,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

