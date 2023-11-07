McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.08. 190,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,646. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.19. The company has a market cap of $196.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

