McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 91.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. On average, analysts expect McEwen Mining to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $318.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in McEwen Mining by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McEwen Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

