McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

