McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1,484.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $171.01 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

