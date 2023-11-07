McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.55.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

