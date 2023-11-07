McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,559,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSB opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76.

About Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

